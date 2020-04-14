Essays are an inevitable component of student life. You will certainly be asked to write more than one throughout your academic journey. If you haven’t written one in a while, it might be difficult for you to get back into the swing of things. Even if you are an old hand at writing essays, there are always things you can do to improve your writing technique.

You should also consider the conditions under which you are writing your essay, as there are different processes involved in writing an essay in an exam to writing one as an assignment. No matter why you are writing, here are some tips to help you create a fantastic essay.

Plan

If you structure your essay properly before you start writing, you will have a better idea of where you are going with your argument. This is especially important when you are writing an essay for an exam, as you may not have enough time to start over if you make a mistake. Your plan should involve your thesis statement and at least three supporting statements, with a basic outline of your introduction.

Thesis Statement

Remember that everything needs to link back to your thesis statement. Keep this statement in mind while you are writing – you might even want to write it in a different colour on a separate piece of paper so you keep your attention on it. If you are unsure of anything you are writing, ask yourself if it relates to your thesis. If it does, you can keep it! If it doesn’t, then you should probably replace it with something else.

Audience

If you are aware of your audience, you will be able to meet their expectations through your use of tone and syntax. Most of the essays you will write for university will be academic in style, so you will need to use a more formal tone.

If you take some courses at a college such as Evocca College, you may encounter narrative, descriptive, expository and persuasive essays as well. Each of these may have a different potential audience, so recognise this and match your writing style accordingly.

Vocabulary

This may seem simple, but having a strong vocabulary will allow you to write better. You will be able to use the right words to convey your message, so you will be able to be clear and concise in your writing. Read widely and look up any words you don’t understand. Why not subscribe to a ‘word of the day’ email as well? You will be surprised by how much your vocabulary will expand just from doing these little things.

These are some tools that can help you write an excellent essay, no matter the conditions you are under. Combine these with your current essay writing routine and you will have yourself a fantastic piece of writing!

What do you do when you need to write an essay? What helpful tips of your own could you add to this list? Leave your thoughts down below; you may just provide the advice another student needs to get through their current essay!