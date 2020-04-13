The days are shorter, the nights are longer, and you find yourself feeling blue. Well, you’re not alone. Plenty of people start to feel down in the dumps over the winter season, with little sunlight and plenty of colds and flu to keep everyone miserable.

With a few tips, you can beat back the winter blues and keep yourself happy and healthy at work and well into the holiday season.

Eat properly to stay healthy

Comfort food is high on everyone’s list this time of year, but it’s often not the healthiest option. Instead of snacking on chocolate and sugary snacks, give your body a dose of natural sugar with fresh fruit.

Full of essential vitamins and minerals, fresh fruit can help you feel better and allows you to fight off infection while keeping you in a good mood. In fact, citrus fruits can help you fight a cold even if it’s already started to take hold of you.

Get fresh fruit delivered straight to your workplace with Fruitful Office so you don’t even need to worry about searching for the perfect fruit each day.

Brighten up your day

If you find yourself feeling blue as the days get shorter, your body and mind are most likely craving more daylight. Many people find their mood is affected by the weather. If this is true for you, sitting next to an artificial light – also called a light box – for just half an hour per day can even be as effective as antidepressant medication!

As well as this, try to get as much sunlight as possible by opening blinds and curtains and sit next to windows whenever you can.

Exercise

Nothing brightens your mood or fills you with much-needed endorphins quite like exercise. Regular exercise is a sure fire way to boost your mood and make you feel better, while simultaneously ensuring that your body and mind function as they should.

If you don’t have the time or the facilities to go running or swimming or even to the gym, there are plenty of other ways to get more movement into your day. Try biking or walking to work – and if you live too far away for that, park your car a little further from the office so you still have to walk a bit each day.

Keeping your body fit and healthy will not only make you less likely to get sick over the winter season, but it will also help you stay positive and improve your focus.

Try out these easy tips and see how simple it is to overcome the winter blues!